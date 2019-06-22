MORE than 40 people gathered in York on to celebrate the unveiling of a blue plaque in honour of a British social reformer and famous literary writer.

The York Civic Trust unveiled a plaque at Treasurer's House, York, to commemorate the life of Elizabeth Montagu.

Mrs Montagu, who was born in York is 1718, is best known for founding the Blue Stockings Society, which focused on social and educational progress for women.

She also hosted the literary Breakfast Club, where both men and women were valued for their wit, intelligence and creativity rather than their status.

A grand mansion, named the Montagu House, was named after her but it was destroyed in 1942 during the Blitz.

David Fraser, Chief Executive of York Civic Trust, said: “Elizabeth Montagu was a remarkable woman in her own right and worthy of a Civic Trust blue plaque in honour of her childhood home here in York.

“While we might currently have women in high places, the #MeToo campaign and continued ‘glass ceiling’ for women in the workplace, however, shows the pioneering ideas of Elizabeth Montagu remain as relevant now as in her day”.

Glennis Whyte, National Trust volunteer at Treasurer’s House, said: “It’s been 300 years since a daughter of York challenged the belief that women’s brains were inferior to men’s.

“Elizabeth Montagu and her social circle, called the Blue Stockings, argued against the 18th-century idea that girls should not be educated. Rich, learned and well-connected, they used their role as fashionable hostesses, writers and commentators to encourage women’s involvement in science, the arts, literature and philosophy and they argued for women’s intellectual achievements, to be recognised.”