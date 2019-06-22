CAMPAIGNERS who believe a man was wrongfully found guilty of murdering his wife are attending two events in London to raise awareness of what one of them described as a "shocking miscarriage of justice." In 2010, the body of postmistress Diana Garbutt was found in the living quarters above their post office and shop in the North Yorkshire village of Melsonby. She had been beaten to death.

Her husband Robin, formerly of York and Haxby, phoned the police and told them his wife had been held hostage by armed robbers and killed before they stole money from the post office safe. He was later found guilty of her murder.