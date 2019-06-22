CAMPAIGNERS who believe a man was wrongfully found guilty of murdering his wife are attending two events in London to raise awareness of what one of them described as a "shocking miscarriage of justice." In 2010, the body of postmistress Diana Garbutt was found in the living quarters above their post office and shop in the North Yorkshire village of Melsonby. She had been beaten to death.
Her husband Robin, formerly of York and Haxby, phoned the police and told them his wife had been held hostage by armed robbers and killed before they stole money from the post office safe. He was later found guilty of her murder.
He was told he must serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for release.
Jane Metcalfe, who knows Robin from when he lived in York and is a close friend of one of his former girlfriend's, says she has always supported Robin's story of what happened and believed he is innocent.
Today she will speak about Robin's conviction and why she believes he is innocent at the `Innovation of Justice` conference at the University of Law in London.
On Monday, they will also be attending a vigil at the Royal Courts of Justice in London with Robin's sister Sallie Wood.
Jane said: "We are taking a banner with photos of Robin on, to do our absolute best to tell as many people as possible about this shocking miscarriage of justice that still leaves poor Robin living each day and night in a high-security prison and his poor mum and close family struggling to cope with all the pain that that brings."
She added: "Many people have always supported Robin and known he wasn't capable of this. The only evidence was circumstantial in that he lived there."
Comments are closed on this article.