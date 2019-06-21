RESIDENTS can enjoy all the attractions of York's museums free of charge next weekend.
Anyone who has a York Card or York council tax bill can get into York Art Gallery, the Yorkshire Museum and York Castle Museum for absolutely nothing on June 29-30.
Now in its fourth year, the open weekend was introduced as an additional 'thank you' to residents, to complement the annual Residents' Festival in January.
Visitors to the art gallery can take in an exhibition by internationally renowned potter Lucie Rie, while those going to the Yorkshire Museum can journey back to dinosaur country with the Yorkshire's Jurassic World exhibition.
The Castle Museum currently has an exhibition reflecting on personal stories of lost love.
Spokesman Richard Saward said: "We always look forward to this weekend and welcoming residents to come and experience some of the best attractions in their home city for free.
"We have some great exhibitions running at the moment, which complement the much-loved displays."
For more information go to yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk