SELBY Civic Society is planning to step back in time in honour of its 50th anniversary.
Selby Town Hall will be whisked back to 1969 for a series of themed events between June 29-30.
Four classic films from 1969 will be shown, courtesy of the Selby Globe community cinema, including The Italian Job, Kes, Monte Carlo or Bust and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.
There will also be a then and now display, memorabilia, archive footage of the era and refreshments.
Admission is £5 per film, with free entrance to the exhibition.
Tickets available from the the town hall box office on 01757 708 449 or online at selbytownhall.co.uk
For further information visit www.selbycivicsociety.org.uk/news