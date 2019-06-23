ARCHBISHOP of York, Dr John Sentamu, is to ordain 11 new deacons at a service in York Minster.

The new deacons will serve in the Diocese of York and will be ordained next Sunday.

They will assist in leading worship and work in the local community while serving as assistant curate in a parish in the diocese.

Some of them will serve full-time, while others will continue to support themselves by other means.

Dr Sentamu said: "Thanks be to God that he calls his friends from all walks of life to serve him and his people. Today we will surround them in love and prayer as they say 'yes' to that call and we pray, too, for all the parishes and the people they serve."

Those being ordained include: Anne Almond, a former nurse, who will serve as curate at St Nicholas in Beverley. She found peace in her faith after the death of her daughter, who died when she was five.

Nigel Benson has been a reader in Haxby and Wigginton since 2013, but was previously a soldier, a police officer and a civil servant. He serves as a chaplain 110 (City of York) Squadron RAF Air Cadets and at York Hospital.

Bridget Gillespie, a teacher and illustrator who also contributes to local dementia care, will serve as curate in Kirkbymoorside, while continuing to support herself.

Tim Kelly, a professor at the University of York, will now be a full-time curate at Beverley Minster.

Katharine McBride, formerly a lay minister in Holgate will now be a curate at St Mary's, Strensall.

Mel Meesam, who studied theology at St Andrew's University, will serve as assistant curate at St Cuthbert's, Hull.

Mother-of-four Jo Parker will serve as assistant curate at Holy Nativity, Eastfield in Scarborough.

Margaret Sentamu's roots are in Uganda, though she and her husband have lived and ministered in the UK for most of their adult lives and formerly, she helped select future clergy.

She is a curate at St Chad's in York.

Maxine Waller works as a dance teacher and activities co-ordinator for the elderly and will serve as assistant curate at the Priory Church of St Mary, Bridlington.

Mark Walley previously worked with teenagers in London and at a fostering and adoption charity. He will now serve at St Barnabas, Linthorpe in Middlesbrough.

Finally, mother-of-two Laura Wild will serve as curate at St Mary’s, Nunthorpe.

The service is at York Minster on June 30 from 10am.