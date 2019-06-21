SPONSORED CONTENT

TRADING as fifth generation, independent, and family-owned and run funeral directors, J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors have supplied friendly and personal funeral services to families in York for over 120 years.

The proprietor, Victor Fielder, his son Chris, and their staff, guarantee that help is at hand whenever it is needed, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, from their branches in York, Pocklington, Market Weighton, Tadcaster, and Wheldrake.

A sixth branch is soon to open in Easingworld to serve families in the area, continuing the long family tradition of providing excellent service.

As members of the National Association of Funeral Directors, the National Federation of Funeral Directors and the Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors, the team at J G Fielder & Son have the knowledge and support to provide the utmost service to clients during the difficult time of funeral planning.

The passing of a loved one often prompts many people to consider the provisions they have made for the future. Planning for your funeral can help to relieve your family of the financial stress and worries surrounding funeral arrangements.

Four different styles of funeral plans are available with Golden Charter, the UK's leading independent funeral plan provider. By choosing to plan for your funeral, you'll benefit from:

Peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of in advance.

The reassurance that your family won't have to cope with any uncertainty or worries about your funeral arrangements.

Saving money by fixing the cost of your funeral at today's prices

Complete financial security - your money is held securely

A guarantee of nothing more to pay for the services within our control

Options include ‘The Simple Way’, for those who wish for a simple, straightforward funeral which covers the essentials; ‘The Traditional Way’, which includes a superior coffin, the use of a chapel of rest, and transport provision for close relatives or friends.

More flexible options include ‘The Exclusive Way’, which covers all aspects of the funeral, including a high quality coffin, additional transport provision for relatives or friends, and a full listing of floral tributes, while ‘The Independent Way’ offers a completely custom funeral package, tailored to the specific needs of you and your family. While most requests can be built into the other plan levels, this plan also enables services you deem unnecessary to be removed. Please note that for this kind of plan, a member of the team will need to meet with you and discuss your requirements.

Email their head office for more information at enquiries@jgfielderandson.co.uk, or visit their website to learn more.

