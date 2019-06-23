A DOG show, medieval re-enactments, and the launch of a new walking initiative are among the highlights at a summer fair in York next month.

Fishergate’s annual Millennium Field Summer Fair takes place on July 7 from 1pm to 5pm at Millennium Field, by the Millennium Bridge.

Sara Mair, from YUMI, York’s intercultural network, which is part of the committee organising the fair, said: “The fair is a lovely opportunity for all the neighbourhood to get together, have fun, meet up and celebrate this vibrant community.”

For the first time, the fair will feature the Fishergate Dog Show. The competition aims to find the cutest, scruffiest, waggiest dogs in the neighbourhood. Residents can bring along their dogs along on the day and register from 1pm with judging between 2pm and 3pm.

Fishergate Footprints, a new walking initiative, will be launched on the day, showcasing a series of walks enabling people to discover the wonderful open spaces and hidden away green spaces in Fishergate, as well as to connect with nature and local history.

There will also be local live music, mini massages and Caperoeira, an energetic Brazilian cross between dance and martial art.

In addition, the fair will include free activities for kids all afternoon, with hook-a-duck, a coconut shy, face painting, crafts, a fire engine visit and a woodland trail at Danesmead Wood.

Pizza, cakes, cafe fare, ice cream from Two Hoots Ice Cream Boat and hot drinks will be available.

As well as all the activities and food, the fair showcases many of the local community and voluntary groups so people can chat to them about the work they do to bring neighbouring people together and care for the environment. People can find out more about Friends of Danesmead Wood, who work to improve the wood, Broadway Area Neighbours and Friends, YUMI, which runs a community garden at Fulford Cross Allotments, and other groups.