THE manager of a York car retailer is gearing up for a charity challenge.

Tim Marrison, general manager of Ray Chapman Motors, will be taking on the Total Warrior challenge in Leeds, which involves a 12km run through 10 tonnes of ice and 100 tonnes of mud, today (Saturday, June 22).

He is undertaking the muddy trial

to raise money for Yorkshire’s Independent Domestic Abuse Services, which has supported survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence across Yorkshire for more than 40 years.

Tim has already raised more than half of his £2,500 target for the charity, which is close to his heart: “The charity does fantastic work to support victims of domestic abuse right here in Yorkshire, so it’s incredibly important to me to be supporting all the amazing work they do to help those in difficulty within our community.”

To help him reach his total go to justgiving.com/fundraising/stratatotalwarrior2019