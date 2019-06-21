A CARD fraudster who specialises in making contactless transactions went from shop to shop along a street with a stolen bank card, York magistrates heard.

The card’s owner was exchanging presents with relatives on Christmas Eve last year when her card was stolen from her car which was parked outside.

While she continued her three-hour family visit, Martyn Bell, 36, got hold of her card and used it in five convenience stores, said Katherine Smith, prosecuting.

Three of them were in the next street, Beckfield Lane.

It was the second time in four months Bell was before the courts for using contactless stolen bank cards.

In February, Bell was given a 48-week suspended prison sentence for 25 similar offences when he used contactless stolen bank cards.

“I don’t understand how whoever invented the system of using a card where you simply touch a machine thought it was a good idea,” said Bell’s solicitor Craig Robertson.

Bell, of Lilbourne Drive, York, pleaded guilty to one charge of handling stolen goods and five of fraud.

He was given a 12-week nightly curfew and ordered to pay £120.20 compensation.

The court heard he has just completed a 16-week curfew imposed as a condition on the suspended prison sentence.

Mr Robertson said Bell’s latest offences were unsophisticated because all the transactions were captured on CCTV.

Mrs Smith said as soon as she finished her visit, the card’s owner realised what had happened and immediately contacted her bank, who stopped the card.

By then Bell had spent £120.20 in the shops.