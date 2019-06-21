SUNDAY Times bestselling author Harriet Evans is coming to York to talk about her award-winning new book.
The Garden of Lost and Found, winner of the Good Housekeeping Book of the Year accolade, is a heartbreaking tale of a family ripped apart and the extraordinary house they called home.
Harriet will be appearing at Rowntree Park Reading Café on Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm.
Bookings at a cost of £7.50 can be made at any library in York, or online at www.exploreyork.org.uk/events/category/author/ and will include a glass of prosecco or wine on arrival.
Harriet is the author of eleven novels, which have all been bestsellers.