CHILDREN from a local charity will enjoy a sneak preview of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream today.

Members of The Island charity will be treated to a full dress rehearsal performance of the Shakespeare play at York’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

The charity seeks to raise self-esteem and provide aspiration for the children from some of York’s most disadvantaged backgrounds.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York has been home to the company of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre since May 6 as the actors have rehearsed eight of the Bard’s most famous plays in the tented rehearsal village on the south side of the centre. They are preparing for their move to the two theatres – in York from Tuesday and at Blenheim Palace next month.

Mentoring services manager for The Island Nigel Poulton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for children and their families to experience not just live theatre but also introduce many of them for the first time to Shakespeare. We’re incredibly grateful to both McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York and Lunchbox productions for making this possible.”