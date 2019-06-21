Cllr Kilbane’s call to defend York’s music venues (The Press, June 10) couldn’t have been more timely: just days later The Crescent Nursery announced it will close. Speculation is rife that the building will be converted into flats.
Over the past two years the nursery’s immediate neighbour, The Crescent Community Venue, has emerged as York’s most culturally important music venue. Their future could now be in jeopardy. Fibbers is going, The Duchess has gone and many of the pubs and bars offering spaces for music face pressure from noise complaints.
Work is under way to convert offices adjoining Kuda nightclub into flats. An application to convert Club Salvation into yet more flats has been submitted. Whilst not perhaps the most highbrow of cultural spaces, they fulfil an equally important function in the life of a city.
Music brings people together. It bonds communities. Shared experiences in a club or on a dancefloor can shape a lifetime.
If York’s night-time economy is to move beyond hens, stags and vertical drinking, it must be vibrant, diverse and engaging. Music venues of all shapes and sizes should be recognised for the huge role they can play in shaping our city’s cultural offer. They must be supported accordingly.
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw (Labour),
Wentworth Road, York