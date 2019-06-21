Cllr Kilbane’s call to defend York’s music venues (The Press, June 10) couldn’t have been more timely: just days later The Crescent Nursery announced it will close. Speculation is rife that the building will be converted into flats.

Over the past two years the nursery’s immediate neighbour, The Crescent Community Venue, has emerged as York’s most culturally important music venue. Their future could now be in jeopardy. Fibbers is going, The Duchess has gone and many of the pubs and bars offering spaces for music face pressure from noise complaints.