IN her letter on June 14, Lynn Coxson asked if it was necessary that we have three wizard shops in Shambles. The answer lies in the phenomenon that is Harry Potter and the fact that Shambles is supposed to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in the films.

There is a global tourist trail for the ‘Hogwarts Generation’ that includes a bookshop in Oporto, The Glenfinnnan Viaduct and a small plaque with 9 and 3/4 at Kings Cross Station which now has to have a queuing system as the demand for a photo is so large.