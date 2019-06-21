BLUE singer Lee Ryan is to join Strictly champ Louis Smith, S Club 7's Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton for the tour of the song-and-dance show Rip It Up The 70s, heading to York Barbican on October 29.
This will be the third show in the Rip It Up franchise to visit York after Rip It Up The 50s with Smith, Natalie Lowe and Jay McGuiness in 2017 and Rip It Up The 60s with Smith, Harry Judd and Aston Merrygold in September 2018.
Singer, songwriter and actor Ryan and co will sing and dance to classics from the era of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae, complemented by bold fashion statements such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and tartan suits.
Ryan made his name as a member of the multi-platinum-selling British boy band Blue, before enjoying top ten success as a solo artist. His credits include representing the United Kingdom with Blue, singing I Can, at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest and joining the cast of EastEnders as Woody Woodward in 2017.
Ryan is no stranger to the dancefloor, having partnered professional dancer Nadyaa Bychkova in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
"I am truly delighted and excited to be joining this new cast for Rip It Up The 70s," he says. "I heard so much about the previous Rip It Up tours, as well as the show’s sell-out West End run, that the chance to sing so many classic Seventies' songs in this amazing new production is a something I’m very much looking forward to.”
Tickets are on sale at yorkbarbican.co.uk and on 0203 356 5441.