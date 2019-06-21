BLUE singer Lee Ryan is to join Strictly champ Louis Smith, S Club 7's Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton for the tour of the song-and-dance show Rip It Up The 70s, heading to York Barbican on October 29.

This will be the third show in the Rip It Up franchise to visit York after Rip It Up The 50s with Smith, Natalie Lowe and Jay McGuiness in 2017 and Rip It Up The 60s with Smith, Harry Judd and Aston Merrygold in September 2018.