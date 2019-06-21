A GROUP of lucky York residents will find out whether they've won big on the People's Postcode Lottery next Friday.
The winners, who all live in the YO31 9 postcode area, are on tenter hooks waiting to find out what their prize will be.
Each of them has bagged a minimum amount of £3,000, with a fortunate few taking home a six-figure cash sum – but they don't yet know how much the final figure will be.
In letters, they have been told that PPL ambassadors will be in the area on Friday afternoon (June 28), with the announcement made on the lottery website at 7.30pm.
For the big reveal of the York winners go to postcodelottery.co.uk
