FIRE crews have been tackling a blaze at a shop unit in Harrogate town centre this morning (June 21).

The fire broke out in a three-storey building between Station Parade and Beulah Street, close to the bus station.

The building has been badly damaged by the blaze.

Eight fire crews attended the scene.

There are numerous road closures in place while emergency services deal with the incident.

People are asked to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed.