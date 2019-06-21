THE MET Office has issued a 33-hour weather warning for thunderstorms which could bring flooding and travel disruption.

The forecaster says the yellow warning, which will be in place between 3pm on Sunday and midnight on Monday, will affect most of England and Wales.

A spokesman added thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning with possible flooding and disruption to travel.

A spokesman said: "Spells of rain are expected to affect many areas at times from Sunday afternoon and into Monday, moving north-northeastward and perhaps turning thundery at times in some places.

"Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon.

"Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours."

Met Office weather warning

Thunderstorms can make driving conditions very hazardous.

The Met Office has also issued the following advice:

Before the thunderstorm

- Unplug all non-essential appliances, including the television, as lightning can cause power surges.

- Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

- Avoid using the phone - telephone lines can conduct electricity

- Avoid using taps and sinks - metal pipes can conduct electricity

- If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

- Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

- If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After the thunderstorm

- Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

- If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.