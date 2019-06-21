POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information regarding suspected stolen property found in a North Yorkshire town.

Following recent burglaries in the Harrogate area, a number of suspected stolen items have been recovered in the town by North Yorkshire Police.

The force is appealing for the owners, who have had property matching the description below stolen recently, to contact police.

The property recovered includes a black Vivienne Westwood purse, Hot Diamonds silver earrings, Black Zolo headphones and case, a bead elastic bracelet, a GiffGaff sim card and a bottle of Diesel aftershave.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Sheree Evans, or email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190104340.