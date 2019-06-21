ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour on a York street has “caused misery” for residents, according to councillors.

Micklegate councillors Pete Kilbane and Jonny Crawshaw said work has been taking place to tackle anti-social behaviour in Dale Street - where police and council officers have been working with residents of two properties who have now left the road.

Cllr Kilbane said: “I want to thank the various agencies for getting on top of these problems which have caused misery to residents in the area for some time.

“With the police and the council we have been visiting residents to reassure them that action is being taken and to ask that they continue to help us, so that we can all keep on top of this problem and deal with anti-social behaviour. This is historically a good place to live and the community is looking forward to getting back to normal.”