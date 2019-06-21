YORK’S use of technology has been praised at a national awards ceremony.

City of York Council scooped the Smart City Initiative prize at the Connected Britain Awards.

The council highlighted its use of technology to improve traffic and air quality.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for performance, said: “This award recognises how the council is using York’s digital infrastructure to make a real improvement to the services we provide to our residents across the city.

“From transport to social care, we are looking into how we can make life easier for our residents through the use of new technology. This award is excellent recognition of this work and its positive impact.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne added: “York’s digital infrastructure, including its near 70 per cent fibre-optic network coverage, provides an excellent platform to utilise and make the most of the latest technology available to us.

“This connectivity is transforming the way we work and support people; from managing our properties, to operating our traffic signals and providing effective social care services.”