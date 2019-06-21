DELAYS to the new Community Stadium have forced York City Football Club to halt plans to increase ticket prices.

And a spokesman says the “ongoing uncertainty” is putting pressure on the club’s finances.

Senior councillors will get an update on the financial position of the stadium project at a meeting next week.

A City of York Council report says three restaurant units have still not been let out.

And the local authority will also need to pay York City Knights an extra £15,000 financial support because delays to the project mean the club will play its final two home games of the season at Bootham Crescent rather than the new stadium.

The report, prepared for the first meeting of the council’s new executive, says building work at the stadium is due to be completed in September and the site will then be prepared for opening.

The stadium had been due to open in July but The Press previously reported that the project had been hit by delays, with a council document saying the commercial units will now not open until December.

An update says it could cost the council £1.3 million if the three vacant units are let out at a reduced rate and it adds the council is “working closely with the developer, Wrenbridge who are responsible for letting of the units”.

It adds: “Discussions are currently ongoing with several potential tenants for these East Stand restaurant units.”

The report says the council was paying financial support to York City Knights while the club was playing matches at Bootham Crescent.

But the club will play its final two home games of the season at the old ground rather than the Community Stadium and the report says the additional £15,000 cost to the council will be covered by the existing budget.

It adds: “Interim financial support will cease once the new stadium is operational for YCK.”

York City Football Club has halted plans to increase the price of season tickets due to delays to the Community Stadium.

A statement from the club said: “The original decision to increase prices (announced on May 31) was necessary to cover booking fees associated with the new online ticketing service at the Community Stadium.

“However, with an increasing number of next season’s home games now set to be played at Bootham Crescent - amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the date of the move to the new Community Stadium - those increases were no longer justifiable and we felt it only fair on supporters to revert back to last season’s prices.

“The delay in moving to the Community Stadium and the delay in generating season ticket income continues to put pressure on the club’s finances and imminent cash flow.”