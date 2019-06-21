A JUNIOR football club in York is hosting a Women’s World Cup party to raise money for a new sports complex.

Members of Bishopthorpe White Rose Football Club will be, collectively, dribbling footballs 481 miles on Sunday, June 23 - the distance from Bishopthorpe to Paris - to try raise £80,000 for the club’s future site in Simb Balk Lane, York.

A spokesman for the club said that it had so far raised £73,000 and was hoping the event, which runs from 12pm until 3pm, will help them get over the line.

Alan Drewer, fundraising chair for Bishopthorpe White Rose Football Club, said: “We’ll have plenty of balls available and anyone can drop in and dribble for any number of laps.

“We will also have an array of other activities on display, including bubble football, bouncy castle, inflatable slide, beat the keeper, crazy golf, bargain football boot sales and a BBQ, along with a Nerf wars arena.

“Entry is free to the event and the club welcomes donations for sponsored laps. Every bit helps the fundraising effort.”

To find out more about the event, visit www.bishopthorpewhiterose.com.