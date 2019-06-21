SIXTEEN of York’s top tourism businesses celebrated a win in the Visit York annual Tourism Awards last night.
The winners were announced at a ceremony held in the Station Hall of the National Railway Museum.
Two new categories were introduced this year with York Gin scooping the title of ‘Best Tourism Supplier’ and Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre being crowned for their efforts in ‘Innovation in Tourism’.
Marking its 22nd year, the Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate those who offer that extra special service and experience for York’s 6.9 million visitors, recognising and rewarding excellence in the city’s multi-million pound tourism sector.
In two of the most hotly contested categories, Grays Court scooped ‘Hotel of the Year’ award for the second year running, and the title of the ‘Large Attraction of the Year’ went to City Cruises York.
Fresh off of their success from the National Restaurant Awards Top 100 list, Tommy Banks’ Roots scooped the ’Restaurant of the Year’ title.
World of James Herriot received the title of the ‘Small Attraction of the Year’, while the team behind the York Maze Hallowscream were frightfully pleased with the ‘Visitor Experience of the Year’ accolade. The Shop That Must Not Be Named was awarded the title of the ‘Shop of the Year’ for their magical ability to bring people from around the globe to experience the world of wizardry.
Paul Whiting, Head of Visit York, said: “We congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s Tourism Awards for their continued dedication for improving the visitor experience in the city and beyond. The tourism offer in York is outstanding and each year we are continually impressed with what is achieved.”
David Horne, managing director of headline sponsor LNER said: “It was great to celebrate some of the brilliant individuals and businesses that help make York such a fantastic place to visit. As a result of their hard work, we see people from across the world travelling with us to the region to see the famous sites and attractions on offer.
“I’d like to say a big congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted for a fantastic year.”
Sixteen businesses sponsored the awards, which included a black tie dinner, prize draw and live music by local band the Y Street Band. Proceeds from the charity raffle will go to the Family Holiday Association, helping families in need across Yorkshire to enjoy a visit to York.
James crowned Tourism Champion
THE man who brought Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre to York was crowned as ‘Tourism Champion’.
James Cundall, the chief executive of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions of Malton (pictured below), which created the pop-up theatre near Clifford’s Tower last summer, was passed on the crown from last year’s winner, Ann Deller.
Mr Cundall, who received an MBE earlier this year, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to tourism and culture in York and as the driving force behind the first ever pop-up Shakespearean theatre in Europe that wowed crowds in York over the summer of 2018.
Mr Cundall has had a career which has combined private banking and producing the biggest global brands in live entertainment. In 2018 James brought Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre to York for a summer season of the Bard’s best known plays in the first ever pop-up Elizabethan theatre in Europe.
WINNER: James Cundall in the garden at the Rose Theatre last year Picture: Frank Dwyer
The success of this inaugural run has allowed them to expand both to Blenheim Palace and York again for 2019, enabling thousands of people to experience the works of Shakespeare in a unique setting. James is also the creative mind behind York’s annual outdoor Christmas ice-rink, The Ice Factor.
Paul Whiting, Head of Visit York, said: “James has been involved in many high-profile events and experiences and we are fortunate that he has chosen his home city as host. Initiatives such as Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre have absolutely evolved York’s offer and brought the city to a wider audience across the globe. We could think of no-one more deserving of the crown of Tourism Champion this year, as his passion and commitment to everything he does shines through. We are delighted to recognise his hard work.”
Winners of the Visit York Tourism Awards 2019:
Pub or Bar of the Year
Sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd
Winner: Walmgate Ale House
Finalists:
Cut & Chase
The Whippet Inn
Self Catering Venue of the Year
Sponsored by HomeAway
Winner: York Old Brewery
Highly Commended: The House at Crooked End
Finalists:
Studford Luxury Lodges
Conference Venue of the Year
Sponsored by Saville Group
Winner: The Principal York
Finalists:
The Grand, York
York Racecourse
Newcomer of the Year
Sponsored by Hungate York Regeneration
Winner: Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre
Finalists:
Roots York
The Enchantment Chamber
Bed & Breakfast or Guest House of the Year
Sponsored by Booking.com
Winner: Tower Guest House
Finalists:
No. 21 York
Tourism Supplier of the Year
Sponsored by P&O Ferries
Winner: York Gin
Finalists:
Biffa
Pick & Mix Marketing
Pyper York
Hotel of the Year
Sponsored by Streamline Taxis
Winner: Grays Court Hotel
Finalists:
Hotel Indigo
The Black Swan Hotel
The Grand, York
The Principal York
Visitor Attraction of the Year (Over 50,000 Visitors)
Sponsored by Fowlers of York
Winner: City Cruises York
Finalists:
Flamingo Land Resort
JORVIK Viking Centre
The York Dungeon
Yorkshire Museum
Visitor Attraction of the Year (under 50,000 visitors)
Sponsored by City Cruises
Winner: World of James Herriot
Finalists:
The Black Sheep Brewery
The Ghost Bus Tours
York Army Museum
Guided Tour of the Year
Sponsored by Colour Options
Winner: The Bloody Tour of York
Finalists:
Castle Howard
City Cruises York
York’s Chocolate Story
Restaurant of the Year
Sponsored by Morrell Middleton
Winner: Roots, York
Finalists:
The Whippet Inn
The Chopping Block
Vaqueiros Brazilian Rodizio
Café or Tearoom of the Year
Sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors
Winner: The Principal Hotel Garden Room
Finalist:
Crumbs Cupcakery
The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Café
The Countess of York
Shop of the Year
Sponsored by Minster FM
Winner: The Shop That Must Not Be Named
Finalists:
Demijohn
The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Café
Wild & Westbrooke
Innovation in Tourism
Sponsored by The University of York
Winner: Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre
Highly Commended: Yorkshire’s Jurassic World at the Yorkshire Museum
Finalist:
Castle Howard
North Yorkshire Moors Railway
The Grand, York
Visitor Experience of the Year
Sponsored by Yorkshire Gas & Power
Winner: York Maze Hallowscream
Finalists:
The Bloody Tour of York
JORVIK Viking Festival
Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre
Visit York Tourism Champion 2019
Sponsored by LNER
Awarded to: James Cundall MBE