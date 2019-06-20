A COMMUNITY will have round-the-clock access to vital life-saving equipment, thanks to generous funding and a lot of goodwill.
Shipton-by-Beningbrough Parish Council has installed a defibrillator at The Dawnay Arms pub, owned by Garry and Pam Carter.
Funding for the defibrillator was provided by Easingwold and District Lions Club and local business, Wernick Refurbished Buildings.
Electrician, Ken Machen, also donated his time to install the unit.
Garry said: “We are really pleased to be able to support the village by offering a home for the defibrillator.
“The pub is the hub of the village, so everyone knows where it is.
“We hope it is never needed, but if it is it’s fantastic to know it’s available for anyone in the area who might be in trouble.”