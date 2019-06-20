TOURISM and hospitality providers from York will compete to be crowned the cream of Yorkshire’s tourism industry at a prestigious regional awards ceremony.

The shortlist for Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards has been revealed, with 103 finalists from the region in the running.

This year’s ceremony aims to be the biggest and best to date, with a number of new categories up for grabs, reflecting the new directions in which the industry is moving.

New awards added to the roster include Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and an International Tourism Award.

Chair Elaine Lemm said: “This year’s panel of industry-wide experts have been well and truly put through their paces shortlisting for the recently revamped awards.

“With the standard of entries continuing to rise, competition was fierce, and choosing finalists not easy. With the attention to detail, passion and sheer hard work seen from so many superb businesses, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding reputation for tourism and hospitality.”

Heading the charge for York this year is The Grand Hotel, which has been nominated in three categories (Business Events Venue of the Year, International Tourism, Large Hotel of the Year), with The Jorvik Group and Viking Centre and York Maze hot on its heels in two categories apiece (Jorvik: Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Large Visitor Attraction of the Year and Maze: (Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, Tourism Event).

Rudgate Brewery, Puckett’s Pickles and York Emporium are up against four other businesses in the Producers and Makers category, while Aldwark Arms and The Durham Ox face stiff competition in the Pub of the Year category.

Other York nominees include No. 21 York (B&B and Guest House of the Year), The Grange Hotel (Large Hotel of the Year), Galtres Lodge Hotel (New Tourism Business), Grays Court Hotel & the Bow Room Restaurant (Small Hotel of the Year), The Park Restaurant (Taste of England) and Visit York (International Tourism).

The top three in each of the 15 categories will be automatically entered in the Visit England Awards.

The awards ceremony takes place at the First Direct Arena, Leeds,

on Monday, November 25. For tickets and further information visit wra.yorkshire.com