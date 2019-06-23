A PRIMARY school teacher has been nominated for the York Community Pride awards for ‘being a positive male role model for the children’.

Martin Thompson, from York, has been nominated by a pupil's parent for his ‘incredible ability to make learning fun to the point that the children are often unaware that they are learning’.

Holly Hennell, whose children, Marley, nine, and Caspar 11, are both taught by Mr Thompson, said: “He really takes the time to get to know the children, to listen to their likes and interests and to adapt his teaching accordingly.

“Martin has been a teacher at St Paul's CE Primary School for 11 years. Both of my children, Marley and Caspar, have been lucky enough to have been taught by him.

“Affectionately known as Mr T by both children and parents at school, he is incredibly well-liked and respected by all.

“His enthusiasm and positive attitude are infectious and he gives his time generously outside of school hours, accompanying children to sporting events, organising an annual trip to the Scarborough Fun Run and supporting school fairs; and dressing up at the Christmas Fair as an elf and once, bizarrely, as a tube of toothpaste.

“He is currently the sole male teacher at the school and is a positive male role model for the children. Over the last year, he has taken on the role of sports co-ordinator which has cemented his ability to instil a love of sport in the children.”

She added that Mr Thompson was also instrumental in the organisation of the Sean Coxhead Fun Run, a whole school event to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support who have provided support to Sean and his family.

She said: “He worked with parents to organise it, helping to raise over £4,000 for Macmillan and simultaneously brought the school community together in a show of solidarity, inspiring children and parents to get involved with running. All of the children were presented with a certificate for having taken part and these were handed out in a special assembly which was tied into a Sports Relief event, led by Mr Thompson.

“Sadly, Mr T will be leaving in July to take up an amazing opportunity to teach in Seychelles. He is going to be very much missed by the children, parents and colleagues. He deserves recognition, not only for his dedication to the school and the pupils but for his abilities as an outstanding teacher.”

On hearing about his nomination, Mr Thompson said: “I am surprised to be nominated because my job is such a pleasure to do but it is an honour and very heartwarming to be nominated.”

The Community Pride Awards is run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council, and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

To nominate, please visit https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride/