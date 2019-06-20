A YORK school is celebrating its 50th birthday with a summer fair.

Marygate Pre-school, in Clifton, started life as a playgroup in 1969 and is at the heart of the community supporting children and their families in the area.

To mark the occasion, York’s new Lord Mayor, Janet Looker, and MP Rachael Maskell will be at the opening of the event.

Organisers are also hoping that former pupils, staff and volunteers will be there to share their memories and photos.

The summer fair is at Clifton Methodist Church on Saturday, June 22, at 10.45am.