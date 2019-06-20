TICKETS are now on sale for a vocal evening in aid of NSPCC.
The Dunnington NSPCC fundraising committee has organised the event, at 7pm on July 5, at the reading rooms on Church Street.
Dunnington Community Choir will perform, there will be a talk from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, plus a special ploughman's supper.
Local NSPCC fundraising manager, Jackie Dawson, said: "The Dunnington fundraising committee never fails to delight in the number and variety of events it kindly and tirelessly organises for the NSPCC.
"I would urge everyone to buy a ticket before they sell out, for what promises to be a wonderful evening.
"Thanks to its efforts, we can be there for even more children when they need us most, whether it be through Childline, our schools service or through the York service centre, which runs a number of therapeutic services for children and their families struggling with abuse and neglect."
Tickets cost £8, from Mrs Jean Sutcliffe on 01904 488 069 or Mrs Chris Carr on 01904 488 338.