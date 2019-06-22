A SCHOOLGIRL from York rubbed shoulders with the Duchess of Cornwall, Chris Evans and Zoe Ball after reaching the final of a national creative writing competition.

Nine-year-old Sophia Savkovic, went to Windsor Castle as one of the finalists in the BBC 500 words story writing contest. There were 113,000 entrants from all over the United Kingdom and the Park Grove Primary Academy pupil reached the top 25 in her age category. The final was broadcast live on the Radio 2 breakfast show with singer Tom Walker and band Busted entertaining the finalists.