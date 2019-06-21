THE owners of a new coffee house in the city centre have praised York’s independent scene - saying it’s important for local businesses to work together and promote each other.
Rachel and Colin Everett opened Everett’s Coffee Company in High Petergate in part of the former Porta Dextra Gallery.
The couple previously spent 10 years in Singapore teaching but said it is lovely to return to Rachel’s home city.
Rachel, who grew up in Huntington, said: “It’s been nice getting to know our new neighbourhood. It’s a really lovely spot.
“Our dream is to expand to have a bigger selection like an old style coffee merchants.”
The cafe sells Monmouth coffee, homemade cakes and pastries, using local suppliers. And in the future the pair hope to showcase artworks. Rachel added: “It’s all about promoting each other when you have an independent business.”