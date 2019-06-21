YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school are jumping for joy in a bid to raise funds for books.
Park Grove Academy held a sponsored bounce on Wednesday with the children trying to see how many times they could jump on a bouncy castle in three minutes.
It's the second time in recent years that the school has held the event, last time to raise cash for computers and this time to update their reading books.
Naomi Chambers, office manager, said: "We have had lots of sponsorships so far and we're hoping it's going to be a great success, because the children loved it."