Cyclists will celebrate all things two and three-wheeled at the York Cycle Rally this weekend.

The annual two-day event on Knavesmire will have the usual packed agenda of two-wheel action and two-wheeled related entertainment and activities.

Cyclist and cycling enthusiasts will also be joined by members of the Tricycle Association for the official celebrations of its 90th anniversary.

Among the first to get underway will be the visually impaired tandem trekkers of Huddersfield who have moved their weekly ride to York.

Each tandem will have a fully sighted pilot and a visually impaired rider as they set off from Knavesmire at 10.30am on Saturday.

By then, North Yorkshire Police will be 30 minutes into a four-hour bike marking session on site for anyone who wants to protect their bicycle.

A couple of hours later, the British Schools Cycling Association's national championships will get underway.

Cyclo-cross racing for all ages will take centre stage on Sunday.

There will also be a series of group rides throughout the weekend organised with routes ranging from three miles to 50 around the area, some of which will be family friendly and partially or wholly off road.

Local volunteers from York Greenways, who maintain York's traffic-free cycle paths, will lead many of these rides.

The usual Saturday evening concert, Sunday morning cyclists church service, trade show, cycle jumble and auction will be joined by a treasure hunt for children.

The first York Cycle Rally was held in 1945, and after a break earlier this century was revised by an all-volunteer committee. Entry to the rally ground and most activities is free.

