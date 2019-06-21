SHOPPERS are being given the chance to have a say on expansion plans for York retail park, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.
A public consultation is being launched at the centre, with events taking place in the North entrance atrium on Friday, June 28 (3-7pm) and Saturday, June 29 (10am-2pm).
The York shopping centre's expansion plans, announced in December, include 25 new shops and restaurants, around 630 additional parking spaces and a new dedicated Park&Ride facility on the south side of the centre.
Planning application will be submitted later in the summer.