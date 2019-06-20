What a great spectacle it was at Clifton Park on Tuesday, with the county match between Yorkshire and Warwickshire under way, glorious sunshine, a full house of happy spectators, and the ground in perfect condition.
Full marks to the organisers at York Cricket Club. A lot of hard work must have been involved.
Let’s hope their fine efforts make all of York proud and that the county brings more games to the city. Waiting another 129 years for another match would be far too long!
John Zimnoch,
Osbaldwick, York