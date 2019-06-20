Can I ask, through your pages, that pensioners of York unite and refuse to pay for their TV licence next year? After all, I am sure that if BBC decide to advertise this will fund more excessive cash for their repeats and ridiculous fees for actors. Let them try and live on a pension.

Pensioners are very proud people and will not admit they have difficulty with finances. This is due to making do all of their lives. Now the Government has decided in its wisdom to make us pay £154.50 a year for our TVs.