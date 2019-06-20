News Heavy traffic due to broken traffic lights at Hopgrove roundabout Heavy traffic due to broken traffic lights at major roundabout 2 comments THERE is heavy traffic on the A64 and A1237 after traffic lights broke at Hopgove Roundabout. Police have confirmed that engineers have been called to the scene. Drivers are warned to expect delays. 2 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment Report comment
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment