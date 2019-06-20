Event of the week and the weeks beyond

Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, Shakespeare's Village, Castle car park, York, Tuesday to September 1

NORTH Yorkshire company Lunchtime Theatrical Productions return for a second summer of Pop-Up Shakespearean Theatre after drawing 80,000 people last summer.

After Macbeth, Richard III, Romeo And Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2018, artistic director Damian Cruden oversees Hamlet, Henry V, The Tempest and Twelfth Night, on rotation over the next ten weeks. Pray for the weather to improve.

Discover Tuesdays’ film of the week

The Hummingbird Project (15), City Screen, York, Tuesday, 5.45pm

A PAIR of high-frequency New York traders (Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård) go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal in Kim Nguyen’s modern epic. Constantly breathing down their necks is Eva Torres (Selma Hayek), a powerful, intoxicating and manipulative trader who will stop at nothing to beat them at their own game.

York buskers head indoors

Hyde Family Jam, The Crescent, York, Friday, 7.30pm

WINNERS of a York Culture Award in 2018, Hyde Family Jam combine guitar, double bass, accordion, and violin with a mandate to deliver blisteringly subverted renditions of popular songs. After gelling in a cocoon of late-night pubs and bars, they mutated into a full-time busking band in 2016. Here comes one of their rare full evening shows, this one coinciding with the CD release of Call Of The Wild.

Masked gig of the week

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue, Pocklington Arts Centre, Tuesday, 8pm

NICK Lowe, silver-haired, golden-voiced power pop and New Wave veteran, precedes his Acoustic Stage headline spot at Glastonbury with a rather more intimate show in Pock.

Joining Basher, now 70, will be Los Straitjackets, an American instrumental group with a love of Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks and surf music, who have graced his Tokyo Bay and Love Starvation EPs.

Tap dance of the week

Stepping Out, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, in rep until August 3

RICHARD Harris’s evergreen comedy with live music and tap dancing, is being staged for the first time in the round by the same team behind last summer SJT hit, The 39 Steps.

York actress Joanne Heywood plays the dance teacher, in charge of a group of strangers that comes together every week for a tap class in the church hall, gradually forming friendships and revealing secrets.

Re-arranged gig of the week

Irish Mythen, Pocklington Arts Centre, Wednesday, 8pm

CANADIAN folk troubadour Irish Mythen was forced by illness to call off her September 13 gig in Pock last year, but nothing can stop Irish this time. “I love feeding off of the crowd and interacting with them. That’s why I rarely have set lists; I like to see and feel the audience and give them what they want,” she says.

North Yorkshire ‘s coastal Cliff of the week

Cliff Richard, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Wednesday, 6pm

SIR Cliff returns to the Yorkshire coast in the wake of his sold-out OAT concert in 2017. Now 78, he will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of his first single Move It!, and given the location, Summer Holiday surely will feature too.

Bronte event of the week

Oxford Shakespeare Company and Lamplighter Drama in Wuthering Heights, Castle Howard, Wednesday to Sunday, 7.30pm plus 2.30pm, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

FEMINIST playwright April De Angelis's adaptation of Emily Bronte's windswept Yorkshire moorland novel reignites the passionate and spellbinding tale of forbidden love, performed in Castle Howard's gardens. This tempestuous story of free-spirited Catherine and dark, brooding Heathcliff is directed by Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

Revue of the week

York Light Opera Company in Side By Side By Sondheim, York Theatre Royal Studio, 7.45pm and 2pm, Saturday

YORK Light perform music from Stephen Sondheim's Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Anyone Can Whistle and Pacific Overtures. Then add songs written with Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers.

Raceday entertainment

Busted, York Racecourse, Saturday

BUSTED play the Summer Music Saturday slot post-racing next weekend. Pop-rock trio Matt, James and Charlie will be performing songs from their number two album, Half Way There, alongside old faves What I Go To School For, Crashed The Wedding, Air Hostess and Year 3000.