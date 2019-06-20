THREE York-based creatives have each won part of a £40,000 fund to develop major new art projects on Castle Gateway.

The trio of projects will form part of City of York Council’s consultation, using art to prompt further discussion about improving to the area.

Each was selected by an independent panel of local and national experts and business representatives.

The artists will use sound, light and dance to both reference the past and offer unique insights into the future of the site, with public and events space replacing the car park at the heart of regeneration plans.

The first project is an audio exploration and tour, led by playwright Hannah Davies, who created an unusual interactive tour of Piccadilly Car Park during York Mediale 2018.

The resulting audio guide, which will take listeners around key spots in the area, will be launched in the autumn.

The second project is being led by Rebecca Carr, of Kaizen Arts CIC, based at Spark: York.

In a joint project with English Heritage, she will co-ordinate four artists in a public consultation, including meeting school and youth groups, the results of which will be mapped and projected onto Clifford’s Tower in a series of four films made by York-based Inkblot Films.

For the final project, York Dance Space will produce a performance in Castle Car Park, featuring dance, music, film and animation, created by young people aged 13-25.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “Once again, York’s creative community has produced some excellent projects.

“The plans for Castle Gateway have been built on cutting-edge public engagement, understanding what such an historic and important part of the city means to residents and looking forward to what we’d all like to see there in the future.

“These events will build on this work, whilst showcasing York’s creative talent and Castle Gateway’s exciting future.”

All the projects will take place after the Rose Theatre has completed its run in the autumn. For details go to yorkmediale.com. The first planning applications for Castle Car Park will be submitted soon. To have your say visit mycastlegateway.org or search My Castle Gateway on Facebook or Twitter.