NORTH Yorkshire Police's Selby team has relocated to its new permanent home in Selby Civic Centre.

The team will share the Doncaster Road building, which also includes the hospital, with Selby District Council, halving its annual office running costs.

The move is part of an overall strategy, instigated by Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, which prioritises people, rather than property.

The strategy aims to cut costs by relocating police teams with other public sector organisations in shared accommodation.

This ensures a police presence is maintained, and that police buildings that are no longer suitable, or are too expensive to maintain, can be sold.

The 70-strong Selby police team includes neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs, response police officers, special constables and other volunteers, and front counter staff.

The counter will operate from the Civic Centre reception between 9am-4pm on weekdays.

The site of the old police station, on Portholme Road, will now be put up for sale.

Ms Mulligan said: "It’s good to see local policing and local council teams come together in one location, as my aim is to provide the best possible service to the public.

"It will of course also help us save money on buildings, releasing more resources for frontline services.

"This is a great example of how by working together, we can save money and enhance services at the same time."