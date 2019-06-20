YORK Magistrates have banned a 21-year-old from York Railway Station unless they are genuinely intending to travel.
They made the criminal behaviour order against Jack Cave after hearing of a series of crimes Cave had committed at the station.
Cave, of Balmoral Terrace, did not contest the making of the order which will last for two years.
The order bans Cave from going to the railway station unless with a ticket or being in the ticket office buying a ticket.
Cave is also banned from going on any platform without a ticket to travel that day and from going on any railway premises.
