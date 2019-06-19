A CAMPAIGN to raise awareness of the dangers of air pollution takes place today.

City of York Council is backing the Clean Air Day event after launching a campaign to tackle the issue.

Over the past few months, the council announced plans to fine drivers who refuse to turn off idling engines, as well as approving proposals for a clean air zone which will be rolled out next January.

The local authority has also been awarded £816,000 to build more electric vehicle charging hubs and announced that 21 more electric double decker Park&Ride buses will hit the roads in November.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport, said: “Clean Air Day raises awareness of air pollution and comes when we have an urgent need to cut all types of emissions causing climate change as well as reducing harmful vehicle pollution, which especially affects young people and the elderly.”

A council spokesman said 18 per cent of the city’s taxis have also been converted to low-emissions vehicles and new standards have been set for replacement cars.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, the council’s executive member for the environment and climate change, said: “We all have a responsibility to improve York’s air quality and Clean Air Day is a great opportunity to help spread this message.

“This week, we’ll be meeting businesses, residents and schools to give them ideas on how to improve air quality and look after their own and other people’s health too.”