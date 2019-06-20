A CARE company is “no longer in operation” following the release of a report which labelled it “not safe” and “not well led”.

Diamond Care Company, based on Yorkersgate in Malton, was rated ‘inadequate’ in a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published on June 10, after an inspection on May 10.

In the report, the two CQC inspectors said that people were at “increased risk of harm”, because of how the service had been managed.

The report said: “Medicines had not been managed safely. The provider had not made sure staff had the training needed to provide safe care and support.”

It went on: “There had been a high turnover of staff. Problems with organisation of the rota and staffing levels had led to missed visits and people’s care being cancelled.”

The report was clear to indicate that the problems lay with the management and leadership rather than the carers themselves.

“People were supported by kind and caring staff,” it said, “but the organisation and leadership of the service affected the overall quality of the care people received.

“There were significant shortfalls in service leadership. Leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care.”

The report added that there had been “widespread” concern among people and staff about “poor communication and organisation”.

Diamond Care Company provided care and support in people’s own homes, supporting younger adults and older people as well as people with mental health needs, a physical disability or sensory impairment.

County Councillor Michael Harrison, executive member for health and adult services, said on Friday: “The county council is aware that the provider Diamond Care which provides domiciliary care services is no longer in operation.

“People who were in receipt of services from this provider have been supported to find alternative provision.

“Everybody affected has been fully informed and all transfers to alternative providers were complete by Monday of this week.

“Supporting vulnerable people in North Yorkshire is a key priority for the council and we are proud to have so many excellent providers. We have been committed to ensuring everybody relying on this service had a smooth transition and that the standard of care provided has not been affected.”

The directors of the Diamond Care Company were approached for comment.