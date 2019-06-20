TOMORROW might not be such a ruff day at the office as companies take part in Bring Your Dog to Work Day.
Stress in an inevitable part of most jobs - but organisers of the national
event say bringing along a four-legged friend can help staff relax and increase productivity.
York communications agency The Partners Group will be taking part and director Karen Tinkler said bringing her puppy Flo into work is always a positive experience.
She said: “A lot of people think that having a dog in the office can be a distraction and, while that can occasionally be true - particularly when Flo was younger - the benefits outweigh the initial novelty.
“We’ve certainly found that having dogs in the office is a conversation starter around the building.
“It also encourages people to take a break from their desks and screens for a quick game of tug of war with the dog, or to take them for a lunchtime walk, which is great for wellbeing.”