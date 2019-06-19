THE Government will NOT hold an inquiry into the decision to grant outline planning permission for York Central.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said the Ministry for Housing confirmed that the development will be allowed to progress.

But a number of organisations in York have raised concerns about the project - with Clean Air York, York Bus Forum, York Central Action, York Civic Trust, York Cycle Campaign and York Environment Forum writing to the Government to express their fears about the plans.

Mr Sturdy said: “I am delighted that the minister has decided to allow the redevelopment of the York Central site to progress without further unnecessary delays.

"In my meeting with Jake Berry [he Minister for the Northern Powerhouse] and his officials I made it clear that the development of York Central will make a vital contribution towards the city’s long-term housing needs, including much-needed affordable housing, and do so in a way that does not add further pressure on the precious York greenbelt."

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden also welcomed the news.

He said: “The outline application reflects the ambition we’ve demanded for the development, including the sustainable design standards.

"We will work with all stakeholders to seek further improvements where we can, particularly with clean growth, as we continue to work with the partnership to make sure the development makes the city an even better place to live, work and spend time.”

But York Central MP Rachael Maskell said it is "deeply disappointing" that the decision has not been called in.

She added: "I haven't given up campaigning for the needs of the people of York rather than developers.

"However, in the minister's response he does say that he hopes colleagues will give due consideration to the comments that I and interested parties have made."

