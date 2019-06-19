A WISH list detailing extra resources and fun outings could be granted following the success of a primary school's biggest annual fundraiser.

The Friends of Hempland Primary Academy have finished counting up all the money raised at their summer fair last weekend, with proceeds topping £2,000.

Rachel Shaw, who leads the small army of Friends volunteers, said the event's success was thanks to the hard work of everyone who had helped out on the day and behind the scenes.

Supporters rallied round to run stalls, bake cakes, serve refreshments, and clear up.

"A big thank you goes to all parents and staff for making the fair such a success and also for supporting our fundraising events throughout the year; simply without them they wouldn't happen," said Rachel.

She also paid tribute to Helen Andrews, Hempland pastoral lead and a year 5 teaching assistant, for all the time and effort she devotes to supporting the Friends' efforts.

The fair also celebrated the Heworth primary's 50th anniversary with a display of old photographs, and tours offered to past and present pupils.

Entertainment included a bouncy castle, a 'beat the goalie' challenge, raffle, tombola and pocket money stalls, while there were also plant and produce sales by Hempland Allotments' members.

Tracey Bollands, a Hempland midday supervisor, held a charity tombola with her fiancé John Kettlewell as part of their bid to 'win a wedding' in the St Leonard's Hospice couple's competition.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's York White Watch crew were also on hand to talk to parents about their latest recruitment drive for whole-time fire-fighters, and to show youngsters the equipment on board their fire engine.

Watch manager Mike Jamieson said: "We are here to support the community and deliver our safety message."