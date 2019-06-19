A LOCAL nursery woman has gained National Collection Holder Status for her hardy perennials.

Stella Exley, of Hare Spring Cottage Plants in Alne, has been given the honour of being the official guardian of the UK's national collection of Sidalcea by Plant Heritage, the world's leading cultivated plant conservation charity.

The new accolade will see Stella, who is already the National Collection Holder for Camassia, preserve, propagate and document her collection to create a valuable resource for gardeners around the world.

Stella said: "I am completely overwhelmed to have been entrusted with the national collections for two of my favourite hardy plants, both of which thrive at my North Yorkshire nursery.

"I am absolutely passionate about these wonderful perennials and am on a mission to help gardeners up and down the country discover how beautiful and resilient they are."

Hare Spring Cottage Plants will be open to the public on August 10-11 and September 21-22.

See harespringcottageplants.co.uk for more details.