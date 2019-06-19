A LOCAL dancer is taking to the high seas after landing her big break.

Former Millthorpe School student, Emily Sunman, now 25, has been recruited to work on board the cruise ship, Marella Celebration, which can hold up to 1,350 passengers.

Emily, who also attended Andrea Ferrebee’s school of dance in the city, will now perform alongside nine other singers and dancers from across Europe.

They will perform 11 West End-style shows during the 11-month tour of the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Emily said: “The whole process has been really enjoyable, from the initial auditions to the last 10 weeks, when myself and the team have lived and worked together 24/7.

“It’s been a long, hard process to get everything ready, but I’m forever grateful and feel incredibly privileged to do what I love every day.”

Emily was recruited by Yorkshire-based Peel Entertainment.

