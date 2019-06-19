ALL the cast and crew for this summer's Shakespeare's Rose Theatre productions in York and at Blenheim Palace have gathered for the first time on the pop-up theatre stage by Clifford's Tower, Tower Street.
The York company will perform Hamlet, Henry V, The Tempest and Twelfth Night in rotation from June 25 to September 1.
The company for the new site in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, will present Macbeth, Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo And Juliet from July 8 to September 7.
In total, 75 actors, 22 creatives, 12 musicians and 41 crew are participating in Lunchbox Theatrical Productions' second summer of theatre.
Tickets for the York shows are on sale 01904 623568 or 0844 847 2483, at yorktheatreoyal.co.uk or via shakespearesrosetheatre.com.