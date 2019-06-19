With boring predictability, we learn that Welcome To Yorkshire are not going to make public the full findings of their review into allegations of bullying and expenses made around the time of the departure of the agency’s chief executive Sir Gary Verity (Tourism body needs to be open, The Press, June 17).
While it is understandable that some information needs to remain confidential, this must not provide an excuse for the agency to brush other uncomfortable findings under the carpet.
Many people, still in positions of power, either did not know what was happening in the organisation, or worse, turned a blind eye as they got swept along by Sir Gary.
One is left with the impression that the report will be more about protecting the reputations of the rich and powerful than addressing the issues.
David Farnsworth,
Old Orchard, Haxby, York