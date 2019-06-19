MEMBERS of the public helped rescue the driver of a bus after it caught fire in York.
The electric double decker tourist bus caught fire on Fossbank yesterday evening at about 6.20pm.
Firefighters say passersby helped save the driver of the bus before they arrived on the scene.
The road was closed and crews from York and Acomb tackled the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.
They added that 10 per cent of the bus was damaged in the fire.
A spokesman for City Sightseeing York said:"There was an incident involving one of our buses shortly after 6pm on Foss Bank in York.
"The bus was not in service at the time, and the quick actions of our driver and a member of the public ensured there were no injuries caused as a result of this incident."
